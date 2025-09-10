INEC Recognises David Mark-Led ADC Leadership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday finally officially recognised the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress.

This development is coming after a period of internal wrangling within the party, which led to the emergence of new national officers targeted at repositioning the ADC ahead of future electoral contests.

Alongside Mark, other principal officers were also officially acknowledged by INEC. They are, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as National Legal Adviser.

With this formal endorsement, the ADC leadership will begin a nationwide reconciliation and mobilisation effort, as the party plans to create awareness and gain ground across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.