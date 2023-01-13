Saudi Rivalry: Al Hilal Want Messi In £245m-A-Year Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – LIONEL MESSI is being eyed up by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a deal worth £245 million per year, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Middle East earlier this month after agreeing a £173m-a-year transfer to Al Nassr.

It makes him the highest-paid sports star in the world by some margin as he prepares to finish his career with the club.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, Messi could be given the opportunity to dwarf Ronaldo’s wage packet in the coming months.

The Argentine, 35, is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Reports have claimed he has a “verbal agreement” with the Ligue 1 champions to extend his stay in the French capital.

But he is now being linked with a lucrative move to Al Hilal.

The Saudi side are the bitter rivals of Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and the two teams make up the “Riyadh derby” each year.

The deal would see Messi earn around £70m MORE than Ronaldo each year.

Al Hilal currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind table toppers Al Nassr.