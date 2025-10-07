Science Minister, Nnaji Resigns Amidst Fake Academic Certificate Scandal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji has resigned following allegations of forged academic records levelled against him in the media.

Reports in the media stated that Mr Nnaji forged the degree certificate of University of Nigeria, (UNN), Enugu and the NYSC discharged certificate evidencing compulsory national youth service.

Meanwhile, Bayo Onanugu, spokesman to president Bola Tinubu issued a statement and disclosed that the minister has resigned following ‘some allegations’ against him.

The statement reads as follows::

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.

“President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023.

“He resigned today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.

“Nnaji said he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

“President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours.