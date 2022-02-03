Senate Deputy Minority Leader Decamps To APC, Meets Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed Senate Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Bwacha to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Bwacha, representing Taraba South, defected from the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He was presented to Buhari by Chairman of APC National Caretaker Committee Governor Mai Mala- Buni at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the President, Senator Bwacha said he decided to pitch his tent with the ruling party because he was sure he would get a level playing ground there.

He also noted the APC administration under Buhari has touched people of his senatorial district, meeting their age-long needs.