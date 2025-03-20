Senate In Emergency Session Over Emergency Rule In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has commenced an executive session over a correspondence received from President Bola Tinubu at the start of the plenary, formally seeking constitutional approval for a state of emergency proclamation in Rivers State.

During the session, the Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, raised under Order 1(b) to reorder the items on the order paper to entertain the request.

At this juncture, Senator Seriake Dickson raised a point of order, prompting an intervention from the Senate President who remarked that he had seen Senator Dickson on television expressing reservations about aligning with the Senate’s decision.

After a brief back and forth, Senator Dickson was eventually given the floor, where he clarified that he intended to highlight specific provisions of the Senate rules.

Citing Order 133, Senator Dickson pointed out that matters concerning a state of emergency require Senate President Godswill Akpabio to brief lawmakers on the circumstances surrounding the proclamation in a closed session.

The Senate subsequently dissolved into a closed-door session.