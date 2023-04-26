Senate Presidency: Femi Fani-Kayode Endorses Orji Uzor Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has endorsed former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu to be the next Senate President.

In a statement on its official social media accounts on Tuesday expressing confidence that the Kalu would lead the 10th Senate competently if elected as the Senate President.

According to him, Kalu’s unwavering loyalty to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a pointer that he is the right choice for the Senate President position.

Fani-Kayode writes: “Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Sani Musa are both very close to me and I am proud to call them my brothers. I believe that the Nigerian Senate would be safe hands in their hands as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.”

He further disclosed that the leadership of the duo would make the opposition parties have sleepless nights and make the Senate strong, bold and reliable.