Senate Reshuffles Committee Leadership, Appoints Chairman For Regional Devt. Commissions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the just-concluded budget defence sessions, commending lawmakers for their dedication in scrutinising the 2025 budget to ensure a workable financial plan for the year.

The Senate President made the comment when he presided over the resumption of plenary after a two-week break.

In the meantime, following President Bola Tinubu’s assent to bills establishing development commissions for various regions in the country, the Senate has conducted a minor reshuffle, appointing chairman and deputy chairman to oversee these commissions.

According to Akpabio, Senator Babangida Hussaini and Senator Muntari Dandutse will serve as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on the North West Development Commission.

Similarly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Kenneth Eze have been appointed as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, while Senator Titus Zam and Senator Isa Jibrin will head the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission.

In a related development, the Senate has reshuffled the leadership of some standing committees. Senator Abdul Ningi has been moved from the Committee on Population to head the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, previously in charge of the Committee on Local Content, is now the Chairman of the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Other newly appointed committee heads include Senator Garba Maidoki, who now chairs the Senate Committee on Sports Development, as well as Senator Joel Thomas who is the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

Senator Victor Umeh has been reassigned from the Diaspora Committee and will now serve as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Population and NIMC.

Meanwhile, the Upper chamber condoled with the Speaker of the House of Representatives over the passing of former deputy majority whip, Hon. Oriyomi Onanuga, on January 15.

Akpabio led other lawmakers to observe a minute silence in her honour before plenary was adjourned.