Senegal Demands Probe After CAF Awards AFCON Title to Morocco

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of Senegal has called for an independent international investigation into alleged corruption within Confederation of African Football (CAF) following a controversial ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAF’s Appeals Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the final match after some of its players walked off the pitch in protest of a referee’s decision. As a result, Morocco was declared the winner of the tournament.

The decision came after Morocco appealed an earlier ruling by CAF’s Disciplinary Committee, which had initially dismissed their challenge to the match result.

In a strongly worded statement, the Senegalese government described the Appeals Board’s decision as “grossly illegal and profoundly unjust,” arguing that it undermines fairness, merit, and the integrity of the game.

Officials in Senegal insisted the match had been properly played and won on the field, and rejected what they called an attempt to strip the country of a legitimate victory. They also warned that the ruling damages trust in African football institutions.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed plans to challenge the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

The dispute is expected to escalate into a major legal and governance battle, raising serious questions about officiating, disciplinary procedures, and transparency in African football.