Shell Pledges Support For Nigeria’s Ambition For Energy Sufficiency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, (SNEPCo) has said that it would continue to explore opportunities to invest in Nigeria as the country aims to achieve energy abundance.

This was disclosed in a press release issued on Thursday and signed by Shell Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu

Speaking during a panel session at the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja , Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) Ronald Adams referred to the expansion of its stake in the Bonga field, the FID on Bonga North and several other projects being considered including Bonga Southwest and HI as Shell’s vote of confidence in the future of Nigeria.

However, he did not disclose specific timing on FIDs including that on HI.

Discussions at the panel session were based on the theme, “Pragmatically Achieving Energy Abundance,” and featured chief executives of oil companies and government functionaries who proposed steps towards achieving energy sufficiency as Nigeria targets net-zero emissions from fossil fuel by 2050.

Ronald said SNEPCo would build on its contributions to energy abundance by becoming more efficient and improve value across the value chain by working closely with the Nigerian Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) and other stakeholders. “There is a requirement for us to push the envelope. We cannot rest on our oars,” he said.

He explained that Nigeria can achieve the ambition of net-zero emissions and at the same time provide cost-effective and efficient energy for a rising population by optimizing investments in hydrocarbon energy sources and quick renewable opportunities.

On the efforts of Shell towards net-zero emissions, the Managing Director said the company’s refreshed Powering Progress strategy aims to accelerate the transition “purposefully and profitably to low-carbon businesses by the early 2030s.”

“It is important that government continues to support these efforts and those of other industry players through the right polices and creation of a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.”, he added.