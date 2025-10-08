Shettima Commends Shell Investment At Nigeria Economic Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the investments of Shell in Nigeria as he visited the company’s exhibition stand at the opening of the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja.

According to a press release signed by Shell Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, the exhibition complements the participation of Shell in the summit and features the operations of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), All On and Daystar Power.

The Vice President who had earlier declared the summit open on behalf of President Bola Tinubu,was briefed on the contributions ɠ- of Nigeria, especially the energy sector.

Shettima was accompanied by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,

The Vice President Shettima said he was impressed with the investments of Shell in deep-water including the $5-billion Bonga North development. Work on the project is in progress following the FID which was taken early last year.

Business Value Manager Chidi Nkazi, who conducted the VIPs round the exhibition stand, also highlighted the impact of Shell’s social investments in health, education and employment generation.

“Every year our operations generate revenues which are used to finance development,” Chidi said, adding; “In 2024 alone, Shell Companies in Nigeria paid $1.209 billion in taxes and royalties to the Federal Government”, Nkazi said.