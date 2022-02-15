Six Dead In Anambra Shootout

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six persons were feared killed as security operatives clashed with some gunmen in Ekwulobia, Aguata council of Anambra State.

An eyewitness said one of her cousins was killed in the shootout, which lasted over one hour late Sunday evening.

“It was like a war zone. About six persons were killed, including three policemen,” the source said.

Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the gunfight but denied that any security official was killed.

He said the security operatives repelled the attack on police station at Ekwulobia, while three of the hoodlums were killed

He said, “We are still investigating the matter and also on the trail of the hoodlums.

“Three of them were gunned down, while the others fled when it was becoming difficult for them.“

A senior police officer, however, said the command lost some men during the gun battle, but he did not disclose the number of policemen killed.