W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Six Dead  In Anambra Shootout

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, February 15th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six persons were feared killed as security operatives clashed with some gunmen in Ekwulobia, Aguata council of Anambra State.

An eyewitness said one of her cousins was killed in the shootout, which lasted over one hour late Sunday evening.

“It was like a war zone. About six persons were killed, including three policemen,” the source said.

Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the gunfight but denied that any security official was killed.

He said the security operatives repelled the attack on police station at Ekwulobia, while three of the hoodlums were killed



He said, “We are still investigating the matter and also on the trail of the hoodlums.

“Three of them were gunned down, while the others fled when it was becoming difficult for them.“

A senior police officer, however, said the command lost some men during the gun battle, but he did not disclose the number of policemen killed.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=73823

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us