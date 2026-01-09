Soludo Boosts Anambra Police Command Operations With 30 Hilux Patrol Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command, Thursday received (Thirty) Toyota Hilux patrol vehicles from the Anambra State Government, as part of sustained efforts to strengthen security operations and enhance public safety across the State.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo made the presentation at the Old Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

During the event, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, formally presented to the Governor 28 Anambra indigenes newly passed-out Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) who have been posted to the State.

The officers passed out successfully after completion of their training at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano and Presidential commissioning into the Officers’ Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

Orutugu noted that the addition of the patrol vehicles, coupled with the deployment of the newly commissioned officers, will significantly enhance Police visibility, response time, and overall operational efficiency across the State.

While receiving the officers, Governor Soludo urged them to uphold the ideals and values of Anambra State, charging them to truly embody the State’s slogan by being “a Light to the Nation” through exemplary service, discipline, and professionalism.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesman SP Tochukwu Ikenga, quoted the governor as emphasizing the importance of dedication, integrity, and commitment to duty in sustaining peace and security.

Handing over the operational vehicles to the Police Command, the Governor stated that the gesture represents the State Government’s continued demonstration of support to the Nigeria Police Force in its drive to improve security and safety across Anambra State.

Present at the event were, Secretary to the State Government SSG, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Chief of Staff to the Governor, senior officers of the Anambra State Police Command, and other respected stakeholders in the state.