UPDATE: Detained Police Officer Found Guilty of Killing Enugu Musician After Trial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command has announced that the orderly room trial of Police Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph, detained in the murder of Enugu based Ogene musician, Chikezie Okezie Nwamba, has found him guilty of the office.

The command also disclosed that the Officer has been dismissed, arraigned and remanded In correctional custodial center.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Enugu Monday by the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe revealed that “he Inspector was found culpable and received the maximum penalty of dismissal, followed by court prosecution in line with the Police Act and Regulations 2020.

“Accordingly, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 13 (covering Anambra and Enugu States’ commands), approved the orderly trial recommendations to dismiss and prosecute the Inspector in court.

“Hence, he has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and was today, October 28, 2024, arraigned at the Enugu East Magistrate Court for the offense of murder.

“The chief magistrate ordered the remand of the former officer in the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre and the transmission of the case-file to the Attorney General of Enugu State for further judicial action. The trial was adjourned to November 12, 2024.

Ndukwe added “the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, once again, extends his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the deceased, expressing gratitude to the government, people of Enugu State, and the public for their support throughout the case.

He said “CP Kanayo emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined government agency, assuring that under his leadership, the command will continue to hold all erring officers accountable for their actions.”