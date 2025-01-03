W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Soludo Places ₦10m Bounty On Killers Of Security Operatives, Others

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, January 3rd, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Chukwuma Soludo has placed a N10m bounty on the killers of security agents and some civilians in Anambra State. 

Gunmen attacked and killed two security operatives and five others in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on December 30th.

Days later, Soludo paid a condolence visit to the families of the deceased and placed a N10m bounty on the perpetrators of the crime.

