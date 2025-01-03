Soludo Places ₦10m Bounty On Killers Of Security Operatives, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Chukwuma Soludo has placed a N10m bounty on the killers of security agents and some civilians in Anambra State.

Gunmen attacked and killed two security operatives and five others in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on December 30th.

Days later, Soludo paid a condolence visit to the families of the deceased and placed a N10m bounty on the perpetrators of the crime.