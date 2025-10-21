Soludo Slams IPOB’s Operations In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, has stated that he does not endorse a separatist agitation in the south-east and he thinks the region’s development is connected to the unity with Nigeria.

Soludo stated this while speaking on ‘Sunday Politics’, a Channels Television programme, saying that although he respects the right to a peaceful protest, he does not think that Nnamdi Kanu’s secessionist vision for the Igbo nation is a good plan.

According to him, the sit-at-home directive has greatly ended in Anambra, because residents now go about their normal businesses.

“We’ve made it very clear that if you are protesting or agitating for anything, you are holding yourself down by killing your own people under the pretext of Monday’s sit-at-home,” Soludo said.

“Anybody sitting at home now is doing so out of his own preference, not because of insecurity, as it were, because everywhere is secure on Mondays.”

He stated that Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have already disowned the sit-at-home order saying that criminal groups are responsible for using it to terrorise residents.

“Even Nnamdi Kanu himself and his IPOB are on record to have said they did not support the Monday sit-at-home; it was some criminal elements doing that. And we thank them for their word,” he said.

Soludo also stated that his administration is focus on governance and delivering results.

“As for those who are agitating or going to have demonstrations, they have a right to do so,” he said.

“In a democracy, everybody has freedom of expression. But mine is to govern. While social activists to their job, I will do my own.”

Soludo also stated that he had earlier told Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other regional leaders to find a way to speak with Kanu once he is released.

“I said, why don’t they tell Nnamdi Kanu to come and sit with everybody else, because nobody has a greater right than the other? We are all Igbos, and we are all entitled to our views,” he said.

According to him, He beliefs in a united Nigeria and he described the Igbo as a people who will depend on co-existence.

He said: “I am of the view that the Igbo man needs Nigeria and Nigeria needs the Igbo man,” he said.

“The Igbo man needs Africa, and Africa needs the Igbo man. We are an itinerant people who cannot afford to be intolerant. That’s my view.

“Do we need Nigeria? Absolutely! And Nigeria needs us. That is my very deep belief.

“I canvass it with no apologies and hold on to that. I’m prepared to debate this with anyone on the future prosperity of the Igbos.”