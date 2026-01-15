Soludo Urges Ndigbo to Move Beyond Civil War, Embrace National Participation

(AFRICAN EXAmINER) – Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has urged the people of the South-East to move beyond the Nigerian Civil War and redirect their energy toward national participation and development, stressing that the conflict ended 56 years ago.

Soludo made the call on Thursday at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day wreath-laying and parade ceremony held at Ekwueme Square, Awka. He described continued violence and bloodshed in the name of agitation as unjustifiable, noting that the civil war officially ended on January 15, 1970.

According to the governor, the South-East must actively take its rightful place in national affairs rather than remain disengaged. He warned against perpetuating a conflict that has long been settled, saying Nigerians must ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again.

“We cannot continue to fight a civil war that ended 56 years ago by hiding in the bushes and killing ourselves. That chapter of our history must remain closed,” Soludo said.

He explained that Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed to honour Nigerian heroes who lost their lives during the Civil War and in subsequent efforts to preserve the unity of the country. The day, he said, serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made to keep Nigeria united.

Soludo also appealed to armed groups, bandits, and youths claiming to be fighting for Biafra to lay down their arms and embrace peace and reintegration.

“I want to call on our brothers in the bushes who claim they are liberators to come out. Human beings do not live in the bush. Come out and participate meaningfully in building the state and this country,” he urged.

The governor lamented the declining interest of many people in the South-East in national participation, particularly in security institutions, and encouraged youths to consider careers in the military, police, and other security agencies.

“If you do not join the police or the army in the next 15 years, you will be complaining about the absence of senior military officers from your region. You must see yourselves as co-owners of this country,” he said.

Commending security agencies in Anambra State, Soludo noted that improved collaboration had led to significant security gains, including the recovery of eight local government areas previously affected by criminal activities. He added that the state experienced peaceful Christmas celebrations as a result.

He praised officers of the Army, Navy, Police, Immigration, Civil Defence, and other agencies for their sacrifices, and also commended President Bola Tinubu for his ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity nationwide.

“Insecurity festered in Nigeria for nearly two decades, but with renewed cooperation among the armed forces, Nigerians are confident we will overcome it and build a safer nation,” Soludo said.

The ceremony featured intercessory prayers, a moment of silence, gun salutes, wreath-laying, and the release of white pigeons to symbolise peace and unity. It was attended by the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, service chiefs, and other dignitaries.