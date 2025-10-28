Soyinka Expresses Shock Over His US Visa Revocation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Tuesday disclosed that the United States of America has revoked his visa, and this has made his entry into the country impossible for now.

Soyinka made this known in a media parley held at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island, as he stated that he didn’t know any wrong he did that led to the visa revocation.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me,” he told journalists.

The reason for the visa revocation remains hazy as Soyinka himself disclosed that he doesn’t know why.

According to Soyinka, the US Consulate told him of the revocation in a letter dated October 23, 2025.

“This letter serves as official notification by the United States Consulate General in Lagos that the nonimmigrant visa listed below has been revoked pursuant to the authority contained in U.S. Department of State regulations,” part of the letter, shown to our correspondent by Soyinka, read.

He expressed confusion concerning the development, saying, “I’m still looking into my history… I don’t have any past criminal record or even a felony or misdemeanour to qualify for the revocation.

“I’ve started looking back—have I ever misbehaved toward the United States of America? Do I have a history? Have I been convicted? Have I gone against the law anywhere?”