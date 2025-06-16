Soyinka Wants Tinubu To Reopen Probe Into Bola Ige, Dele Giwa Murder Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has urged President Bola Tinubu to reopen the investigation cases concerning the deaths of Dele Giwa and Bola Ige.

Soyinka stated this when he addressed journalists on Freedom Park, as he stated that there are lots of important clues that are yet to be fully explored.

According to him, the need to “pursue the clues, dust up the files, re-investigate, call back witnesses”, and to fish out anyone who may have stopped the investigations.



The playwright disclosed the “repeated betrayals” by past administrations, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, who assured that he would investigate “unusual deaths” but did not keep his promise.

Soyinka challenged the present federal government to “fulfil the pledges made by your predecessor” and to bring to an end these cases.

“The clues are there. Pursue the clues, dust up the files, re-investigate, call back witnesses, find out those who deliberately polluted the line of clues that would have led to certain answers,” he said.

“Time and time again, we have been betrayed. When Muhammadu Buhari came, he said he would order an investigation into all the unusual deaths both within the military and civilians. And we reminded him, ‘Where are the files? Let us see the results.’

“It is a challenge to the present government to fulfil the pledges made by your predecessor. Pick up those files and dust them. It is part and parcel of the responsibilities of government.

“Let us know what happened. Till tomorrow, we don’t know who killed Dele Giwa or who killed Bola Ige, but there are clues.

“Those clues exist. During that Bola Ige period, many things went unpublicised.”

The African Examiner writes that the high-profile cases have not been solved by successive administrations.

Bola Ige, former governor of Oyo and also a former attorney general of the federation, was killed in his home on December 23, 2001, in Ibadan.

Also, Dele Giwa, a renowned Nigerian journalist and the founding editor-in-chief of Newswatch magazine, was murdered on October 19, 1986, by a parcel bomb.