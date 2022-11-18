Speakership Tussle: Police Foil Attempt To Burn Ekiti Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command, on Friday botched attempts by hoodlums to burn down the Ekiti Assembly complex.

The Nation reliably gathered that the incident happened around 4am when the hoodlums were said to have scaled the fence and made spirited efforts to raze a section of the complex.

The Assembly had been enmeshed in a deep-seated crisis of confidence since the emergence of the ex-Minority Leader Gboyega Aribisogan, as Speaker on Tuesday to replace Funminiyi Afuye, who died on October 19,2022.

In the election conducted during plenary, Aribisogan garnered 15 votes to defeat Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, who scored 10.

Since that day, there had been wrangling among the lawmakers, as some of them and powerful leaders of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) were said to be favourably disposed to Adelugba’s speakership .

Ekiti Police Commissioner Moronkeji Adesina, following intelligence reports gathered, deployed watertight security to the complex and shut down the chamber to ensure safety and security of lives and property.

Ekiti command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attempted attack.

Abutu revealed that the hoodlums, numbering 10, carrying two 25 litre kegs of petrol.

He said the men and officers of RRS , who were on ground and strategically positioned, repelled them, to and gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the nearby bush.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that these hoodlums carrying two kegs filled with petrol and also armed with cutlasses and other weapons came to burn down the assembly at the wee hours of today (Friday).

“The intention they had was that police had left the place, because our patrol vehicles had been withdrawn from the two gates. They thought the place was no longer under security cover. They came through a section of of the complex, but they were resisted.

“The operatives of the RRS gave them a hot chase into the bush and recovered two kegs filled with petrol from them, among other dangerous exhibits.

“We want to warn our people not to turn the assembly into a theatre of war. It is an arm of government that must be respected . They called it hallowed chambers, so people should desist from creating unnecessary crisis.

“Let me also said that our men and officers are on ground to repel any dangerous moves being made by mischief makers to spark up trouble in any part of the state”.

Abutu added that the police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the attempted arson attack but explained that they were on their trail.

The Nation