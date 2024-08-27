FCT Constructing Modern Bus Terminals To Improve Transportation –Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says the FCT Administration (FCTA) is constructing three world-class bus and taxi terminals to improve transportation system in the territory.

Wike stated this while inaugurating the construction of a bus and taxi terminal for the Central Business District, Abuja, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier inaugurated the construction of two other terminals, one at Mabushi and another at Kugbo.

He said “what we are trying to do is to integrate and improve our transportation system.

“It is going to address ‘one chance” crime and other security concerns associated with public transportation in Abuja.”

The minister added that with the support of President Bola Tinubu, the FCTA has continued to expand roads infrastructure in the FCT.

He added that the roads being expanded would be linked to bus terminals to ease the movement of commuters in the city.

He said that the three bus terminal projects would be completed in 2025, in line with Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

On her part, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, expressed confidence that the world class bus terminals would revolutionise Abuja transportation network.

“Let us celebrate this significant milestone and continue to work toward successful completion of the projects.

“May this project stand as shining example of our city’s progress and our unwavering commitment to enhancing public services,” Mahmoud said. (NAN)