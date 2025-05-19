SSANU, NASU Reject ‘Unjust’ Distribution Of FG’s ₦50bn For Varsity Unions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The joint action committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union of Allied institutions (NASU) has rejected the recent distribution formula adopted for the disbursement of the ₦50 billion approved by the Federal Government for University based unions.

The ₦50 billion is to be shared among SSANU, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

However, in a statement, the non-academic unions expressed disappointment that 80% of the allocation was given solely to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), leaving only 20% to be shared among SSANU, NASU, and NAAT.

“This lopsided arrangement is grossly unfair, provocative, totally unacceptable, and capable of creating industrial disharmony, thereby further accentuating the teaching/non-teaching dichotomy in Nigerian Universities.

“Non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities are not second-class citizens but are critical stakeholders who contribute immensely to the day-to-day functionality, administrative efficiency, research excellence, technical operations, and overall development of the Nigerian University system,” the statement said.

The unions further lamented that “the latest attempt to diminish our role and worth through this inequitable distribution is an injustice that we will not accept in silence.

“We wish to make it clear that this is not a contest of supremacy among unions. Rather, it is about fairness, recognition, and the equitable treatment of all workers who form the backbone of the Nigerian University system.

“A harmonious and productive academic environment can only be achieved when all stakeholders are treated with respect, dignity, equity, and fairness.

“It is unnecessary to remind the government of the essential and pivotal roles played by non-teaching staff (and which we will continue to play) in stabilizing the Nigerian University system. The government and its agencies are fully aware of the invaluable contributions of SSANU and NASU in ensuring the stability, functionality, and excellence of our universities.

“Their decisions should, therefore, reflect this understanding and uphold the principles of equity and justice.”

SSANU and NASU urged the Federal Government to immediately review and reverse the recommended allocation formula, warning that going ahead with the distribution will only breed avoidable resentment and trigger widespread industrial disharmony – something they said the university system can ill afford at this critical time.

“SSANU, alongside NASU, stands united in demanding justice, fairness, and a recognition of our rightful place in the university community.

“We will not fold our arms while our rights are trampled and our members are treated with disdain.

“The time to correct this injustice is now – a stitch in time saves nine!,” the statement concluded.