Stakeholders Engagements: Ohaneze NEC Meets With Southeast Senate Caucus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In continuation of its consultative engagement with key stakeholders across Nigeria, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Igbo umbrella body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by its President General, Senator John Azuta Mbata has held a meeting with the South East caucus of the Nigerian Senate.

The Caucus is led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly NASS.

This was disclosed by Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the national Publicity Secretary/Spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, in a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Enugu

He said the meeting which was held in Apo Legislative Quarters Abuja residence of Senator Abaribe, had in attendance both Ohanaeze NEC members and the South East caucus in the Senate.

According to Dr. Ezechi, “in his address, the President General expressed the happiness of Ohanaeze NEC to the Lawmakers and informed them that as part of the stakeholder engagement program of the Ohanaeze leadership, they came to familiarise with the legislators for re affirmation of their common interests and shared goals for the wellbeing of Ndigbo and the nation at large.

The apex Igbo group spokesman, quoted Senator Mbata, as telling the federal lawmakers that “the high level delegation of Ohanaeze NEC to the meeting underscores the importance attached to the visit.

“In his words: “There is the need for a symbiotic relationship and engagement aimed at working with you to promote and protect the interest of Ndigbo”.

“While commending the strong voices of the Senators in the National Assembly, the President General equally assured them of Ohanaeze’s collaborative support and engagement on topical issues.

Responding, Ezechi, equally quoted Senator Abaribe, as expressing gratitude to the Ohanaeze delegation on behalf of his colleagues.

“He reassured the President General that the caucus had resolved to support Ohanaeze, while stressing that both groups are on the mission of service to the Igbo nation.

“He reassured the Ohanaeze delegation that the caucus always speaks with one voice on matters that are relevant to the well-being of Igbo nation.

“While supporting Senator Abaribe’s submissions, the Deputy Chief Whip and Senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi expressed the confidence of the caucus in their leader, Senator Abaribe.

“He urged Ohanaeze to always champion the cause of the Igbo nation all over the world, while emphasising the need for Ndigbo to queue behind Ohanaeze as its mouthpiece.

“Senator Victor Umeh who represents Anambra Central District expressed confidence in the Mbata-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“He assured the President General and his delegation that the caucus would comply in all areas of collaboration agreed in the meeting.

“Some of the lawmakers who also contributed at the meeting, were: Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi representing Imo East senatorial district, Senator Ken Eze – Ebonyi Central, Senator Patrick Ndubueze – Imo North, Senator Osita Ngwu – Enugu West, Senator Austin Akobundu – Abia Central and Senator Kelvin Chukwu – Enugu East.

Expressing their feeling on the Senators reception as a way of vote of thanks, the Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prince Okey Nwadinobi, on behalf of NEC conveyed the gratitude of Ndigbo to the National Assembly men.

He however, reaffirmed the commitment of Senator Mbata-led Ohanaeze to the general good of Igbo nation.

Other Ohanaeze NEC members in attendance were: His Excellency Mr. Emeka Sibeudu Secretary General, Dr. Ngozi Olejeme Vice President General – Delta, Dr. Peter Mbam Vice President General – Ebonyi, Chief John Duru Vice President General – Imo.

Others were, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Charles Nkata National Financial Secretary, Mazi Bismark Orji Assistant National Publicity Secretary and Mrs. Nene Jane Nwangele Assistant National Financial Secretary.