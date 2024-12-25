Stampedes: Hunger Now Epidemic In Nigeria – Labour Party Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party, LP, on Tuesday tasked the federal government to prioritise improving the welfare of Nigerians.

The National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, stated this as he reacted to this call in reaction to the recent stampedes that occurred in the country.

DAILY POST reports that stampedes occurred in Oyo, Anambra, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in which over 50 people, including children, died during the distribution of end-of-the-year palliatives.

In a statement on Monday, the LP secretary stated that Nigerians have decided to take a risky route in order to stay alive owing to the rising cost of living in the country.

“The bottom line is that there is hunger in the land. It is only poverty that made some Nigerians go scooping fuel from accident scenes, resulting in an inferno that brought about hundreds of casualties.

“This happened on several occasions in the last year.

“One major reason why people resort to crime is due to hunger. Nigerians in their millions have been subjected to hunger arising from other reasons such as rising inflation and poor economic management.

“The economic reforms of the Tinubu administration have caused untold hardship to Nigerians. Hunger is turning into an epidemic, and not many people can survive this situation,” he said.