Stop Criticising My Marriage, Annie Idibia Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Annie Macaulay Idibia, the wife of popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba has tasked Nigerians to stop criticizing her marriage.

The African Examiner writes that Annie in a viral video on social media, made the appeal after her recent appearance on the Young Famous and African reality show.

The actress also disclosed that she no longer knows who her friends are anymore, as many people are praying and hoping for her to post her marital difficulties on social media.

She said: “Just stop, give my marriage a break because you guys are busy praying and hoping that something is wrong with my marriage.

“And you just want me to tell you that oh Innocent messed up. I don’t even know who my friend is in the group.”