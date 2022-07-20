WAFCON: NNPP Senatorial Candidate AVM Udeagulu Lauds Super Falcons for Overwhelming performance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Soccer enthusiast, and Enugu West Senatorial district flag bearer of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in 2023, Air vice Marshal AVM Cletus Nwannebuike Udeagulu (Rtd), has applauded the gallant performance of Super Falcons in the ongoing Women’s Africa cup of Nation’s WAFCON, taking place in Morocco.

While praising the girls, the retired security Chief, noted that they fought a good fight despite losing to the hosts Morocco 4-3 on penalties.

“I watched the girls play and I am very impressed with their performance. They put up the kind of fighting spirit which every patriotic Nigerian must emulate for our country to attain greatness,” Udeagulu stated.

The youthful, sports loving retired Airforce General, added that he would pay good attention to sports if elected a federal lawmaker come 2023.

He pointed out that Enugu West and Nigeria in general are blessed with talented youths,

stressing that sports remains a veritable tool that can be used to fight crime and youths restiveness.

Udeagulu, a Golfer promised to use sports to create employment for the youths of the area who are highly skilled in sports and attract companies to establish their presence in the Senatorial district if given the mandate to serve.