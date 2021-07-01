W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sunday Igboho Suspends Yoruba Lagos Rally

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, July 1st, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has suspended the Yoruba Nation rally which was scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

It could be recalled  that Yoruba Nation agitators had held rallies in different parts of South-West with that of Lagos scheduled for Saturday.

However, Igboho who spoke to BBC News Pidgin, stated that the rally in Lagos has been suspended.



He said this hours after his house in Ibadan, Oyo State was on Thursday attacked by gunmen who reportedly killed two persons  and abducted his wife.

