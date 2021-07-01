Sunday Igboho Suspends Yoruba Lagos Rally

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has suspended the Yoruba Nation rally which was scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

It could be recalled that Yoruba Nation agitators had held rallies in different parts of South-West with that of Lagos scheduled for Saturday.

However, Igboho who spoke to BBC News Pidgin, stated that the rally in Lagos has been suspended.

He said this hours after his house in Ibadan, Oyo State was on Thursday attacked by gunmen who reportedly killed two persons and abducted his wife.























