Surgical Operation: I’m Grateful To Nigerians, Doctors – Osinbajo

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, July 25th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians and everyone following his recent successful surgery.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday personally signed by the Vice President

Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.



“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care”, Osinbajo said.

