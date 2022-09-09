W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tambuwal Denies Resigning As PDP Govs’ Forum Chair

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, September 9th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Sokoto State Governor, Waziri Tambuwal, has denied resigning from his position as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum.

Tambuwal was a PDP presidential aspirant before his withdrawal for the eventual winner of the party’s ticket, Atiku Abubakar, during the party’s primary.

The denial is contained in a press statement signed by the Director General of the forum, CID Maduabum, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

“This is to inform the general public and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party , that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has not resigned as Chairman of the Forum contrary to some media reports.



“Members of the PDP GOVERNORS FORUM are working behind the scenes to resolve all contending issues concerning the Party. To this end a meeting of the Forum will soon be convened,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, during the PDP’s National Executive Council meeting on Thursday, the party’s the Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Wali Jibrin, stepped down and he was replaced with former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=80718

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us