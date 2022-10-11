Tanzania, Kenya Agree To Step Up Fight Against Cross-Border Crime

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tanzanian and Kenyan leaders have agreed to step up the fight against cross-border crime, including human trafficking and poaching.

Addressing a news conference at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, said the two leaders have also agreed to beef up the fight against drug trafficking.

“We have agreed to enhance cooperation of our defense and security organs in fighting cross-border crime,” said President Hassan after she had held talks with President Ruto.

She said Tanzania’s and Kenya’s human trafficking image across the world was not impressive.

“There is urgent need for the two countries to end human trafficking,” said the Tanzanian head of state.

The two leaders pledged to resolve to unlock trade between the two nations aimed at reducing poverty and improving economic growth.

President Ruto arrived in Tanzania on Sunday for a two-day official visit.

NAN