Ondo 2020: Akeredolu, Jegede Other Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Incumbent Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that the Saturday, October 10, 2020 Governorship election will be peaceful and the last poll he will contest in the south west State.

Governor Akeredolu made the declaration Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while signing a peace accord with the opposition candidates.

Speaking, at the ceremony, the former National President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) declared: “This won’t be our first election, at least for me. This will be the third time around that I will be contesting in the state. And this will be the third and last time that I will be contesting an election in Ondo State.

“We went through elections on the last two occasions, all of us operating as brothers. I cannot recollect any violence in those two elections. But if we have one or two issues here and there, it is not to say that Ondo people are violent. Ondo State people, maybe learning from experience, have refused to be involved in violence. Elections here have always been peaceful.

“I can assure you that the election slated for Saturday will be peaceful for as long as our security agencies are there. Our people are not the one that can confront civil defence talkless of the police or soldiers. Ondo State people are peace-loving people.

“I will also still address the people on the need to avoid violence. A number of us who are contesting in the election talk to each other because we are colleagues.”

On its own, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the accord was to ensure a violence-free election.

In attendance at the ceremony were the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Mr. Eyitayo Jegede; his Governor Akeredolu’s estranged Deputy and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Mr. Agboola Ajayi, among others.

The Saturday decisive poll is generally considered to be a contest among the three candidates, namely of the ruling APC, oppositions PDP and ZLP.

Spread the love





















