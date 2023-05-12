Tarrif Increase: Oodua Youths Threaten Picket To MultiChoice Offices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group, under the umbrella of the Oodua Youth Coalition, have threatened to shut down MultiChoice offices across the country from Monday, May 15, 2023.

The group disclosed that all avenues of consultation to engage the Pay TV company on the recent increment of its DSTV and GOTV tariffs have all been exhausted.

“We are taking the route of picketing their offices nationwide starting from Monday 15th of May. By this direct our members to join us”, the group said.

The African Examiner recalls that in April, MultiChoice announced new rates for its DStv and GOtv packages.

The company in a text message sent to its customers stated that the upward review of DStv and GOtv packages was because of the rising costs of business operations.