Task Force Recover Remains Of Monarch, 9 Other Kidnapped Victims In Imo

Saturday, December 18th, 2021




(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Imo State,  South East Nigeria were  thrown into shock , as a joint task force set up by governor Hope Uzodimma, on Friday led the State Government to a kidnapper’s den at Nkweri Uda in Orsu council area of the State where they recovered over  ten  decomposing bodies of kidnap victims.

Among the corpses recovered was that of  the abducted Monarch of Ihite Ihube ,Okigwe local government  area of the state, Eze Paul Ogbu and a youth leader from the locality ,Victor Osueke.

The taskforce equally found several human skulls in the pit where they were dumped.



Prince Chuks Ogbu, son of the late traditional ruler, confirmed his father’s body after its evacuation from the pit.

It would be recalled that the joint security  task force had earlier raided the locality,  where no fewer than 30 suspects were apprehended

