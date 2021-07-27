Tension Hits Enugu Community As Hoodlums Attack, Inflict Injuries On Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than two weeks after two Soldiers were killed by unknown armed men at Adani community in Uzowani Council Area of Enugu state, Opanda village in same Local government, was on Monday, attacked by yet to be identified hoodlums who inflicted various degrees of injuries on some of the natives.

African Examiner gathered that the Perpetrators were suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukw, who confirmed the incident said the Command has launched investigation on the attack.

“Following an information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, 26/07/2021, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda Village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Police Operatives attached to the Division raced to the Scene and found 3 young men with degrees of machete cuts.

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm, while the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the conduct of thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book. He also calls on residents of the area to remain calm and assist the Police with useful information, please.

Our Correspondent gathered that the development has thrown residents of the locality into fear.

It would be recalled that the two Soldiers who were killed by unknown gunmen during a gun battle at Adani community were part of the troops posted to the area to checkmate activities of unknown gunmen.

They were killed at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint by the unknown gunmen who allegedly ambushed them.























