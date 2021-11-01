Tension In Lagos Neighbourhood As Residents Discover Mutilated Bodies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dread has gripped residents around Adekunle village in Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja after mutilated remains of two young women were discovered within 72 hours.

The first body, said to be that of a teenaged girl, was discovered at the weekend near a popular hotel at Adekunle Village with vital organs harvested while the second was discovered on Monday at Aba Johnson Crescent, Akora Estate, a walking distance from the former.

It was gathered that Monday’s body, which was wrapped in a nylon bag and dumped on the roadside near another hotel, caused hysteria in the area as people suspected human organ harvesters might be on the prowl.

Sources said police operatives were notified on both instances and they alongside state health officials, evacuated the bodies.

A source, who hinted on the developments, said the police have invited the management of both hotels and some of the residents for questioning, adding that security has also been beefed up in the area.























