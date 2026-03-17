Terror Attacks: Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs To Relocate To Maiduguri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed Security Chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri, Borno state following recent terror attacks that claimed 23 lives while about 108 were injured.

Tinubu said Nigeria would not succumb to fear while commiserating with families of those who lost their lives and sympathising with the injured.

The President said he has directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President was upset by the news of the terror attacks.

“The recent news from Maiduguri, Borno State, is profoundly upsetting. I mourn those who lost their lives, sympathise with the injured and stand in solidarity with he people of Borno during this challenging time”, Tinubu said.

“I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear, as they are under constant pressure from our brave armed forces and security agencies operating in various theatres”

“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be”

” I must commend the courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops who successfully repelled the coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state”, he added.

The President said the Monday attacks were desperate acts of the evil-minded terrorist groups, stressing that gallant military and civilian task forces would curtail and put them down.

Tinubu disclosed that during a security meeting with leaders of security and intelligence agencies at nthe weekend, he approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities, saying that this effort was already in progress

He said terrorists would not find any place in Nigeria, stressing that they would be located, confronted and defeated.

“There is no place n Nigeria where terrorists will find safety. We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them”, the President assured.