Terror Threat: Buhari Summons Emergency Security Meeting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday meet with security chiefs in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country.

This was revealed last night via a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement explained that the President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold at a later date.

Recall that there has been a security alert that terrorists have planned to attack some designated areas in Abuja, the nation’s seat of power.

This has led to panic in Abuja and recently the United Kingdom and the United State in their separate security advisory advised their citizens the vacate Abuja.