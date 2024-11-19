W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

The Naira depreciated at the official market trading at N1,690.37 against the dollar.

Posted by Business News, Latest Headlines Tuesday, November 19th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, revealed that the Naira lost N38.12.

This represents a 2.3 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, November 15th when it exchanged at N1,652.25 a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $173.14 million dollars down from $296.63 million dollars recorded on Friday.

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,699.00 and N1,633.52 against the dollar. (NAN)

