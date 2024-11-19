The Naira depreciated at the official market trading at N1,690.37 against the dollar.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, revealed that the Naira lost N38.12.

This represents a 2.3 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, November 15th when it exchanged at N1,652.25 a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $173.14 million dollars down from $296.63 million dollars recorded on Friday.

At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,699.00 and N1,633.52 against the dollar. (NAN)