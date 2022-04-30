Three Killed As Gunmen, Security Operatives Battle In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than three persons have been killed while others were injured when security operatives and gunmen engaged in a shoot- out in Anambra State.

The incident took place at the military post in Agulu, Anaocha local government area close to the residence of former Minister of Information, late Prof Dora Akunyili.

African Examiner gathered the incident occurred around 3.30pm on Saturday.

Though details are still sketchy, The Nation gathered the gunmen stormed the place in three different vehicles and opened fire on the security operatives, who quickly returned fire.

In the process, three of the hoodlums were killed and others sustained bullet wounds.

An eyewitness, who spoke with The Nation, said the security operatives fought to repel the hoodlums despite being taken unawares by the gunmen.

According to the source: “I now respect our security men, they are gallant indeed. I thought those criminals would finish them up but they responded immediately and they ran away with their vehicles.

“But by then, three of them were already lying on the floor because we were watching them from upstairs.”

Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the gun battle when contacted.

“Yes, I heard there was a shoot- out at Agulu, I’m still waiting to receive the details, which, for now are sketchy. Until I receive it in full, I will not be able to talk further on the incident,” the spokesman said.