Three PDP House Of Assembly Members Defect To APC In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kaduna State House of Assembly have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the impressive performance of Governor Uba Sani as their reason for leaving PDP.

The three lawmakers are Henry Mara representing Jaba state Constituency, Emmanuel Kantiok, Zonkwa Constituency and Samuel Kamabai, representing Zangon Kataf Constituency.

They made their defection to the APC at their various wards on Thursday.

Their defection came just two days after the member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Amos Magaji also decamped to the APC from PDP.

According to the three lawmakers, their defection was to align with the ruling party at the state level because of the sterling leadership and performance exhibited by Governor Sani, adding that the political future of their constituents was sacrosanct, and they believed that they would serve their people better in the ruling party.

Mara, who is also the spokesman of Kaduna State House of Assembly, stated that PDPs popularity and dominance in Southern Kaduna has crumbled.

He also stated that the achievements of Governor Sani have erased animosity towards the ruling party as peace, security and unity have returned to Southern Kaduna under the present administration.

He observed that the achievements of the state governor have erased animosity towards the ruling party and effectively ‘killed’ the opposition parties in the state.

“A major realignment in the power structure of the etate House of Assembly is looming as we’re expecting more opposition members to dump the PDP for APC, ” Mara said.

On his part, Kantiok disclosed that peace that eluded Kaduna in the past eight years have returned under the administration of Governor Uba Sani, adding that stronghold of PDP IN Southern Kaduna has been altered by Governor Uba Sani’s credible leadership.