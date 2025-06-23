We’re Making Farming More ‘Sexy’ To Youths, Tinubu Says

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration is fulfilling its promise to Nigerians to make Nigeria a global powerhouse in agriculture.

Tinubu stated this during the launch of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme in Abuja on Monday.

He said the reforms being introduced by his administration were aimed at making farming “more sexy” to young Nigerians.

“We have here over 2,000 advanced tractors, 50 industrial-grade land preparation bulldozers, 12 fully equipped mobile workshops, and 9,000-plus specialised farming implements.

“This equipment, when deployed will empower mechanisation and service providers, create job opportunities, and make farming easy and more sexy for our young ones.

“You don’t have to use an 18th-century method for a 21st-century agricultural farming implementation,” he said.

The President also said that the Federal Government was working with international partners to empower the youths with skills in modern agriculture for financial self-dependence.

He explained that his administration’s strategy encompassed year-round cultivation, drastically reducing Nigeria’s historical vulnerabilities and seasonal shortages.

He said, “We have friends across the world. We have Belarus committed to a programme that will empower our youths, teach them how to do things, get them off the street, empower them in technology, review mechanisation, and empower them in machine repairs and fabrication.

“The allocation of this equipment throughout the country will do a lot. Given our nation’s arable land and favourable climate that we have, we must seize the opportunity to achieve complete agricultural independence and food sovereignty.”

He, however, urged the beneficiaries of the programme to put the equipment to good use.

“To all stakeholders receiving this equipment, deploy with maximum efficiency. We will work with you; we will supervise you at various locations and we will hold you accountable.

“Let history record this day as the beginning of Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance where modern technology meets our farmers’ legendary resilience to create unprecedented prosperity,” Tinubu added.

He also commended the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for its proactive effort in addressing the food crisis and maintaining stability in Nigeria’s food system.

The Minister of State For Agriculture, Aliyu Abdullahi, said the scheme was the first among the four mandated by the President to be executed.

“At the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, we have always believed that you have given us a clear mandate and your vision and leadership have given us the fuel to deliver on your promise to Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the 0.27 horsepower per hectre, which he said is the current mechanisation level in the country, would be transformed to almost 2.5 horsepower per hectre with the mechanised scheme.

The minister said, “This particular programme is unique because it was packaged with the intention to bring down the level of low mechanisation in the country. It is clear from what we have seen that at the end of the day, the 0.27 horsepower per hectre that is the current mechanisation level in this country will be transformed to almost 2.5 horsepower per hectre.

“That is a quantum leap and that is actually a global average. Farmers are known to be interested in farming without drudgery. The equipment we have here today will definitely reduce drudgery among farmers and increase productivity.

“Where we are supposed to have maybe two tons per hectre, this equipment is capable of supporting farmers to attain double that particular level.”