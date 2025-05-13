Three PDP Senators Defect To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has confirmed the defection of Senators Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central; Yahaya Abdullahi of Kebbi North Senatorial District, and Garba Maidoki from Kebbi South senatorial zone, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was formally announced during a plenary session on Tuesday, following their recent resignation from the opposition PDP.

With this move, the number of APC senators in the 10th National Assembly has increased to 68, further strengthening the party’s majority in the upper chamber.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje; Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris; and the Minister of State, Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Sununu, among others, were present at the event.

Following the defection, the composition of the Senate now stands as follows: APC – 68, PDP – 30, Labour Party – 5, NNPP – 1, SDP – 2, and APGA – 1.

Their official defection came days after they announced their move to the ruling party following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has rejected seven constitutional amendment bills.

The bills failed to scale 2nd reading during plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

They include: A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to remove from Independent National Electoral Commission, the Powers of Registration and Regulation of political Parties in Nigeria and Transfer same to the Office of the Registrar General of Political Parties and for Related Matters (HB. 2227) (Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Hon. Francis E. Waive)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap. C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Provide for the Principle of Rotation of the Offices of the President and the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria among the Six Geopolitical Zones of the Country, Namely: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, and South West and for Related Matters (HB. 2291) (Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap. C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for Establishment, Independence, and Functions of the Office of the State Auditors-General for Local Governments and the Federal Capital Territory Area Councils, to Strengthen Fiscal Oversight, Promote Accountability and enhance Good Governance at the Grassroots and for Related Matters (HB.2288) (Hon. Julius O. Ihonvbere)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap. C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to provide for the Number of Judges of the Federal High Court to be not less than one hundred or such other Number as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly and for Related Matters (HB.2279) (Hon. Julius O. Ihonvbere)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap. C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to expand the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to include Admiralty Jurisdiction, including Shipping and Navigation on the River Niger, River Benue and their effluents, and on such other Inland Waterways as may be designated by an Act of the National Assembly as International Waterways, all Federal Ports, and Carriage by Sea and for Related Matters (HB.2280) (Hon. Julius o. Ihonvbere)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the National Judicial Council to Fix and Review, in conjunction with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, the Salaries, Allowances, and other Emoluments of Judicial Officers and Staff of the Judiciary, and for Related Matters (HB.2281) (Hon. Julius o. Ihonvbere)

A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Create Ughelli East Local Government Area in Delta State and for Related Matters (HB.2248) (Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive)

The bills were initially lumped together and put to a vote, as lawmakers voted against them.

The bills would likely be reconsidered on Wednesday after several attempts at separate voting failed following appeals by the chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business.