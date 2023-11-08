Tinubu Appoints 3 New NUPRC Executive Commissioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new Executive Commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the redeployment of one current Executive Commissioner, pending their confirmation by the Senate.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed are

(1) Mr. Bashir Indabawa — North West — Executive Commissioner, Exploration & Acreage Management

(2) Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu — South East — Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services & Administration (Redeployed)

(3) Mr. Enorense Amadasu — South South— Executive Commissioner, Development & Production

(4) Mr. Babajide Fasina — South West — Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning

According to the statement, the President approved the reshuffling and replacement based on his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that comprehensively disincentivizes errant behaviour and incentivizes diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.





