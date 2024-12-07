Tinubu Appoints CEOs For NUC, NERDC, NEPAD, SMDF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI) and the New Partnership for Africa Development (NEPAD).

A statement issued on Friday signed by Special Adviser to the President, Mr Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu appointed Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, a visiting Professor at the NUC, as the organisation’s Executive Secretary.

Ribadu is an expert in veterinary reproduction and has served as vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, and the Sule Lamido University, Jigawa State.

Tinubu appointed Prof. Salisu Shehu as Executive Secretary of the NERDC.

Shehu is a renowned academic in educational and human Psychology. He was instrumental in establishing the School of Continuing Education at Bayero University, Kano, and was the Vice-Chancellor of Al-Istiqamah University, Kano.

The President also announced Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi Tsauri’s appointment as the National Coordinator of NEPAD.

Tsauri holds a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University. He is a seasoned administrator with expertise in legislative affairs, global affairs, and democratic governance and vast experience in public service.

Lastly, the President appointed Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the SMDF/PAGMI.

Danfulani holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.

He has extensive experience in Banking, Computing, and Business Administration. He once worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria and was also a Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Zamfara State.

The President believes the appointees’ experience and track record would bring a new sense of commitment, progress, and positive outcomes to fulfil Nigerians’ expectations of their respective organisations.