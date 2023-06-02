Tinubu Appoints Gbajabiamila as Chief Of Staff, Hadejia As DCOS, Akume is SGF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Friday announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

This was contained in a statement signed on Friday by Director, Information, Media and Publicity in the State House, Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye

In a meeting with Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).