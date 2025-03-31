Tinubu Approves Immigration Boss Tenure Until Dec 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) President Bola Tinubu has approved extension of Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) through December 31, 2026.

Nandap began her career in the Nigeria Immigration Service on October 9, 1989.

Tinubu appointed her as Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.

Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.

The President commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the strategic priorities of the service, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.