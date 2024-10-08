Tinubu Condoles Aliyu Sabi Over Passing Of Family Patriarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, over the passing of the family patriarch, Alhaji Abdullahi Sabi.

This was contained in a Press Release issued on Monday by Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The President said he shared with the Minister, his immediate and extended family the pain of the loss of the renowned politician, administrator and traditional ruler, who was a relentless champion for the cause of the poor and vulnerable.

According to the President, Sabi’s lofty contributions to the Borgu Emirate Council and advocacy for peaceful and participatory development would always be remembered.

Sabi first served as Superintendent of works at Borgu LGA. Then, he spent 21 years as district head of Melale before the Emirate Council deployed him to head the districts of Kigera, Sabuke, and Luma at various times.

The President believed the visionary leader, the pioneer Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatul Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Borgu Kingdom, lived for the good of humanity and the betterment of society.

Tinubu prayed that Allah would receive the soul of the departed leader and comfort his family.