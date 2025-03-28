Tinubu Condoles Florence Ajimobi On Passing Of Daughter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, on the passing of her daughter, Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi.

This was contained in a press release issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

In a poignant conversation with the bereaved mother on Thursday, Tinubu conveyed his deep sympathy to the family during this time of profound loss, acknowledging the unexpected and heart-wrenching departure of a cherished daughter, devoted wife, and mother of three.

The President also extended his prayers and support to Mrs. Kola-Daisi’s husband, family, friends, and associates, remembering her as warm-hearted, industrious, and charitable.

He highlighted the enduring impact of late Kola-Daisi’s contributions as a successful businesswoman and a trusted public servant in an advisory capacity, whose wise counsel in budgeting and finance was invaluable.

Tinubu prayed for.God’s grace to receive her soul and provide comfort and strength to her survivors.