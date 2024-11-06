Tinubu Congratulates US President-Elect, Donald Trump

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America.

This was contained in a Press Release issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said he looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

Tinubu said, “Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens.”

According Tinubu, Trump’s victory reflected the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership.

He congratulated them on their commitment to democracy.

Tinubu believed that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president would usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the United States’ influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader expressed trust that Trump would bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.