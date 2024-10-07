W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Decries Violence In Rivers, Directs Police To Provide Security To LG Offices

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, October 7th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, political leaders and their supporters in Rivers State to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.  

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a Press Release issued on Monday s>aid that in response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election, the President expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.  

He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.  

Tinubu directed the police to restore and maintain peace, law, and order immediately.  

While instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, he emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions. 

The President said government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.

He stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.  

According to Tinubu, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.  

 

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=98218

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

SHELL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us