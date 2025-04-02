Tinubu Departs Abuja For France

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will depart for Paris on Wednesday on a short working visit.

During the visit, the President will appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

“He will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year,” said the statement.

It stated that recent economic strides reinforced the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to 23.11 billion dollars.

It said this was a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were 3.99 billion dollars.

“While away, President Tinubu will remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities.

“He will return to Nigeria in about a fortnight,” Onanuga said.